May 18 RESILUX NV:

* HAS DECIDED ON 17 MAY 2017 TO CALL AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON 28 JUNE 2017 IN ORDER TO SUBMIT FOR APPROVAL THE TO RETURN TO THE SHAREHOLDERS EXCESS LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESERVES OF RESILUX

* PROPOSES TO RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS EXCESS LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESERVES OF RESILUX FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF 33,005,218.00 € (OR 16.30€ PER SHARE) THROUGH A REDUCTION OF CAPITAL

* IT IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE THE CAPITAL REDUCTION AND THE PAYMENT THEREOF DURING THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER 2017