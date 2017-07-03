FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2017 / 4:33 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Resilux to distribute shareholders’ compensation of 16.30 euro per share

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - RESILUX NV:

* to Distribute a Shareholders’ Compensation of 16.30€ Per Share

* on 28 June 2017, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Resilux Nv Adopted the Resolution to Reduce in Cash the Company’S Capital With a Total Amount of 33,005,218.00 €,

* Capital Reduction Is Not Combined With the Cancellation of Shares

* PAYMENT OF THE CAPITAL REDUCTION SHALL ACCORDING TO EXPECTATIONS BE EFFECTUATED IN THE SECOND HALF OF SEPTEMBER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

