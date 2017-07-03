BRIEF-Resilux to distribute shareholders’ compensation of 16.30 euro per share

July 3 (Reuters) - RESILUX NV:

* to Distribute a Shareholders’ Compensation of 16.30€ Per Share

* on 28 June 2017, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Resilux Nv Adopted the Resolution to Reduce in Cash the Company’S Capital With a Total Amount of 33,005,218.00 €,

* Capital Reduction Is Not Combined With the Cancellation of Shares

* PAYMENT OF THE CAPITAL REDUCTION SHALL ACCORDING TO EXPECTATIONS BE EFFECTUATED IN THE SECOND HALF OF SEPTEMBER 2017