BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Resolute Energy Corp:
* Resolute Energy Corporation announces details of the divestiture process for its aneth field properties; borrowing base redetermined at $225 million
* Says company anticipates that a virtual data room will be available in coming weeks
* Resolute Energy - engaged Petrie Partners, Llc, Barclays Capital Inc. To act as financial advisors for disposition process for its aneth field properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.