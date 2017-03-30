BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Resonant Inc
* Resonant Inc. reports 2016 financial results and provides business update
* Resonant Inc - cash and investments at December 31, 2016 totaled $9.8 million, compared with $5.5 million at December 31, 2015
* Resonant Inc - management believes it has sufficient cash to support planned operations into 2018
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018