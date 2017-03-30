March 30 Resonant Inc

* Resonant Inc. reports 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Resonant Inc - cash and investments at December 31, 2016 totaled $9.8 million, compared with $5.5 million at December 31, 2015

* Resonant Inc - management believes it has sufficient cash to support planned operations into 2018