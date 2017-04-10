April 10 Resonant Inc

* Resonant Inc - Resonant secures three new licensing agreements with existing tier one fabless RFFE component vendor

* Resonant - new licensing deals encompass 2 high volume bands that were converted from joint development agreements (JDAS), as well as a new quadplexer

* Resonant Inc - upfront payments and milestone payments have been agreed upon, but will not be disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: