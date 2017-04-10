BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 10 Resonant Inc
* Resonant Inc - Resonant secures three new licensing agreements with existing tier one fabless RFFE component vendor
* Resonant - new licensing deals encompass 2 high volume bands that were converted from joint development agreements (JDAS), as well as a new quadplexer
* Resonant Inc - upfront payments and milestone payments have been agreed upon, but will not be disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results