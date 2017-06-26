Russia's Rosneft says hit by cyber attack, oil production unaffected
MOSCOW, June 27 Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said on Tuesday its servers had been hit been a large-scale cyber attack, but its oil production was unaffected.
June 26 Resource Capital Gold Corp :
* Resource Capital Gold announces non-brokered financing for up to $4 million
* Resource Capital Gold Corp - Proceeds from sale of FT shares will be used to fund work on co's properties as qualifying Canadian exploration expenses
* Resource Capital Gold Corp- Private placement comprised of 2.9 million common shares of company at an issue price of $0.175 per common share
* Resource Capital Gold Corp - Non-brokered private placement also comprised of 17.5 million flow-through shares at a price of $0.20 per flow-through share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oramed granted Japanese patent for combination insulin and glp-1 analog capsule