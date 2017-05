March 21 Resource Capital Gold Corp

* RCG ENTERS AGREEMENT TO SELL CORCORAN SILVER PROJECT, RAISING FUNDS FOR EXPANSION OF GOLD PROJECTS IN NOVA SCOTIA

* RESOURCE CAPITAL GOLD CORP SAYS DEAL TO INCLUDE C$2.7 MILLION CASH PAYMENT TO RCG

* SAYS GOLD PRODUCTION ON SCHEDULE AT DUFFERIN MINE AND MILL

* DIVIDEND OF ACQUIRING COMPANY SHARES INTENDED TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO RCG SHAREHOLDERS

* SAYS EXECUTED AN AGREEMENT WITH AUSAG RESOURCES PTY LTD TO SELL ITS INTERESTS IN CORCORAN SILVER PROPERTY IN NEVADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: