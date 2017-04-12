BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 12 Respira Therapeutics
* Respira Therapeutics says entered into a strategic collaboration with united therapeutics corporation for development and exclusive license of respira's rt234
* In addition, United Therapeutics will be lead investor in respira's series B preferred stock financing
* As per collaboration, United Therapeutics will provide co with non-dilutive development funding to advance rt234 through fda approval
* Additional terms of strategic collaboration were not disclosed
* To continue advancing development of other pipeline programs,to retain full control of research and development programs outside of pulmonary hypertension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: