BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Restaurant Brands International Inc
* Restaurant Brands International Inc announces pricing and upsizing of first lien senior secured notes offering and revised sizing of additional borrowings under its existing first lien term loan facility
* Restaurant Brands International Inc - issuers priced their previously announced offering of 4.250% first lien senior secured notes due 2022
* 2017 senior notes were priced at 100.000% of their face value
* Upsized offering of 2017 senior notes from an aggregate principal amount of $1,000 million to $1,500 million
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results