BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 Restaurant Brands International Inc
* Restaurant Brands International Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.36
* Qtrly total revenues of $1,000.6 million versus $918.5 million in prior year period
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Says Q1 Burger King total revenues $267 million versus $260.7 million
* Qtrly Tim Horton total revenues $733.6 million versus $657.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $990.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Restaurant Brands International qtrly comparable sales growth, in constant currency, down 0.1 pct at Tim Hortons ("TH"), down 0.1 pct at Burger King ("BK")
* Qtrly system-wide sales growth, in constant currency, of 3.3 pct at TH and 6.2 pct at BK
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results