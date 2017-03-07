March 8 Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd
:
* Board has approved a change in company's structure with
effect from 1 March 2017
* Says has completed acquisition of Pacific Island
Restaurants
* Ian Letele has been appointed country CEO of New Zealand
division
* Ian letele will be supported by herman pretorius as NZ CFO
* Co will comprise and report to shareholders on basis of
three geographically separate operating divisions
* Hawaiian operations will have Kevin Kurihara as country
CEO and Brent Matsumoto as CFO
* Australian business will continue to be headed up by
Adrian Holness as country CEO and Ashley Jones as CFO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: