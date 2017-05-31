BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
June 1 Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd
* Q1 sales up 67 pct following Australian And Hawaiian acquisitions
* Group same store sales for quarter were up 7.2 pct
* Total company store numbers were up by 83 for quarter end
* Qtrly total sales were NZ$161.2 million, an increase of NZ$64.6 million on equivalent period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million