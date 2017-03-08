BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 9 Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd :
* Group same store sales for year were +3.0%
* Total sales for 12 months ended 27 february were nz$497.2 million, up 28.3% on prior year
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.