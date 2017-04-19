New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 20 Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd :
* FY group net profit after tax was $26.0 mln(24.1 cents per share), up $1.9 mln (+7.8%), on prior year
* Group revenues for year were $517.5 mln (up 28.1%)
* Full year dividend of 23.0 cents
* Is not anticipating any significant changes in economic and competitive environment or unusual costs for new financial year
* FY total group store sales were $497.2 mln, up $109.6 mln (+28.3%) on prior year
* "Expect that company will deliver an NPAT (excluding non-trading) result in new financial year in vicinity of $40 million"
* Acquisition of Pacific Island Restaurants Inc expected to deliver an additional $180 mln in annual revenues
* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.