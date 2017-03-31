March 31 Restaurant Brands International Inc
* Restaurant Brands - on March 27, 2 indirect units entered
into an incremental facility amendment to credit agreement dated
as of October 27, 2014
* Restaurant Brands International Inc - incremental
amendment provides for incremental term loan in aggregate
principal amount of $1.3 billion - SEC filing
* Restaurant Brands International Inc - incremental term
loan matures on February 17, 2024
* Restaurant Brands International - incremental amendment
entered into in connection with co's acquisition of Popeyes
Louisiana Kitchen - SEC filing
