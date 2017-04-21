BRIEF-Neiman Marcus Group Ltd says Dale Stapleton will serve as interim CFO
* Says Neiman Marcus Group and Michael Fung agreed not to renew consulting agreement - SEC filing
April 21 Restaurant Group Plc:
* Board change
* Barry Nightingale, chief financial officer, will step down from board and leave company with immediate effect.
* Board has commenced a search for a new chief financial officer and will update market in due course. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says Neiman Marcus Group and Michael Fung agreed not to renew consulting agreement - SEC filing
* Glencore would be likely to keep Baa2 rating (Adds Moody's comments, details of a possible deal)