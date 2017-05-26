May 26 Restaurant Group Plc

* Like-For-Like sales for 20 weeks ended 21 may 2017 have declined 1.8%, with total sales decreasing by 1.5%.

* Accordingly, we continue to expect to deliver a pbt outcome for full year in-line with current market expectations

* In period we saw strong performances from our concessions business, benefitting from strong growth in passenger numbers

* Implementation of our strategy is progressing well as we make required investments in price, marketing and our offer

* Group's balance sheet remains strong