Feb 17 Resurs Holding AB (publ):

* Resurs Bank issues 300 million Swedish crowns ($33.84 million) of senior unsecured bonds

* Bonds have maturity of 3 years and will be listed at Nasdaq Stockholm

* 3-year bonds are issued under Resurs Bank's MTN programme (total frame of 3 billion crowns) with coupon of 3-month STIBOR +1.55 pct