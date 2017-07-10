FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Resverlogix randomizes first patient in Taiwan portion of Betonmace clinical trial
#Regulatory News
July 10, 2017 / 11:27 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Resverlogix randomizes first patient in Taiwan portion of Betonmace clinical trial

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Resverlogix Corp

* Resverlogix randomizes first patient in Taiwan/China portion of the phase 3 Betonmace clinical trial

* As a result of randomization hepalink is now responsible for first c$1 million payment to Resverlogix

* Co to be eligible to sales-based milestone payments from Hepalink when Apabetalone reaches annual sales milestones in territories

* Each sales-based milestone ranging from $5 million to $90 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

