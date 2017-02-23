Feb 23 Resverlogix Corp:
* Resverlogix - study to evaluate if treatment with
apabetalone with standard of care decreases alkaline phosphatase
in comparison to placebo and soc
* Resverlogix reports positive FDA type B meeting on design
issues relating to a proposed phase 2A kidney dialysis trial
* Resverlogix Corp - in light of guidance received from FDA,
phase 2A study design will be separated in two parts
* Resverlogix Corp - part a of study will involve a
single-dose pharmacokinetic (PK) study in eight patients
receiving hemodialysis
* Resverlogix Corp - PK results from part a will influence
dose selection for part B study
* Resverlogix Corp - part B study will be a double-blind,
randomized, placebo-controlled, sequential cross-over study with
apabetalone
* Resverlogix Corp - intends to file an official
investigative new drug (IND) application and proceed with
planned phase 2A clinical trial in 2017
