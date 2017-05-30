BRIEF-Chorus Aviation delivers third new Bombardier CRJ1000 regional jet to Air Nostrum
* Delivery of a third new Bombardier CRJ1000 regional jet to Air Nostrum, Lineas Aereas Del Mediterraneo, S.A.
May 30 Resverlogix Corp
* Resverlogix receives approval from health canada to proceed with fabry disease clinical trial with lead compound apabetalone
* Resverlogix- received approval from health canada, therapeutic products directorate, to proceed with clinical trial with lead compound apabetalone in patients with fabry disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Thursday he would support taking action against U.S. automaker Ford's decision to move some production to China if the shift was because of "non-economic reasons."