July 26 (Reuters) - Retail Food Group Ltd

* RFG establishes JVs to secure middle east expansion

* Announces consummation of joint ventures with UAE-based businesses, Al Hathboor Group And Hko Group

* Under agreements, RFG will maintain 50 pct interest in JVs; remaining 50 pct interest will be shared equally between company's JV partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: