BRIEF-Sfinks Polska to acquire 'Piwiarnia Warki' chain from Grupa Zywiec
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS DECIDED TO ACCEPT THE OFFER FROM GRUPA ZYWIEC AND WILL ACQUIRE FRANCHISE CHAIN OF PUBS 'PIWIARNIA WARKI' FOR 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS NET
June 6 Retail Food Group Ltd
* Notes trading in co's shares yesterday was well in excess of normal volumes, & that share price retracted c.11.3% over course of trading day
* Retail food group- attributes recent trading to two reports issued by ubs on afternoon of friday, 2 june 2017
* Retail food group - "has been no change to rfg's business model or underlying cash flows, and rfg's lenders are aware of impending accounting changes" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS DECIDED TO ACCEPT THE OFFER FROM GRUPA ZYWIEC AND WILL ACQUIRE FRANCHISE CHAIN OF PUBS 'PIWIARNIA WARKI' FOR 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS NET
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT GOT FINANCING OF 504,060 ZLOTYS FOR ITS PROJECT OF BRANDS INTERNALIZATION