BRIEF-Invista Q1 net result turns to loss of 281,019 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 281,019 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 79,890 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Feb 22 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp
* Retail opportunity investments corp. Reports strong 2016 results
* Q4 FFO per share $0.27
* Sees fy 2017 FFO per share $1.10 to $1.14
* Sees fy 2017 net income to be within range of $0.38 to $0.40 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET LOSS 281,019 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 79,890 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* PLANS CAPITAL INCREASE VIA ISSUE OF SERIES C SHARES IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION AND WITHOUT PREEMPTIVE RIGHTS