Feb 22 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp

* Retail opportunity investments corp. Reports strong 2016 results

* Q4 FFO per share $0.27

* Sees fy 2017 FFO per share $1.10 to $1.14

* Sees fy 2017 net income to be within range of $0.38 to $0.40 per diluted share