BRIEF-Inevo April revenue up at SEK 4 million
* APRIL REVENUE SEK 4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 0.9 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 17 Reti Telematiche Italiane SpA:
* Enters project Open Hub Med by acquiring a stake of 100,000 euros ($106,570.00), corresponding to 9.5 percent
* Open Hub Med is a hub in Italy for the exchange of data communications, landing of submarine cables in the Mediterranean sea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9384 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)