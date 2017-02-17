Feb 17 Reti Telematiche Italiane SpA:

* Enters project Open Hub Med by acquiring a stake of 100,000 euros ($106,570.00), corresponding to 9.5 percent

* Open Hub Med is a hub in Italy for the exchange of data communications, landing of submarine cables in the Mediterranean sea