May 11 RETI TELEMATICHE ITALIANE SPA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT AT € 1.0 MILLION COMPARED TO € 0.5 MILLION IN Q1 2016

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 13.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OPERATIONS IN THE INITIAL MONTHS OF 2017 ARE IN LINE WITH THE INDUSTRIAL PLAN Source text: reut.rs/2qvLJko Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)