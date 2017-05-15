May 15 Retractable Technologies Inc

* Announces litigation update and results for the first quarter of 2017

* Bench trial in case of Retractable Technologies, Inc. v. Becton, Dickinson and Company was held on May 11 in court

* Ultimate outcome of this suit could have a material effect on financial condition

