April 13 Retrophin Inc-

* Retrophin Inc - on april 10, board approved increase to size of board from 8 to 9 directors, appointed ron squarer to serve as a director- sec filing

* Retrophin Inc - size of board to be reduced to 8 at co's 2017 annual meeting of stockholders, when cornelius golding's term as a director will expire Source text: (bit.ly/2pbYBee) Further company coverage: