UPDATE 5-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage but many passengers still wait
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
March 8 Retrophin Inc
* On March 7, 2017, company initiated a plan to consolidate its operations to its corporate headquarters in San Diego, CA
* Intends to close its Cambridge, MA office by end of 2017
* As part of plan, select employees will relocate from Cambridge, MA to San Diego headquarters by end of 2017-SEC filing
* Estimates it could incur up to $4.5 million in employee related separation and transitional cash charges as a result of the consolidation
* As part of plan, replacements for other functions will be hired during course of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 28 A union representing Canadian National Railway Co conductors said it plans to strike on Tuesday morning after the railroad announced new work rules in the midst of negotiations to replace a contract that expired last year.