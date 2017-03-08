March 8 Retrophin Inc

* On March 7, 2017, company initiated a plan to consolidate its operations to its corporate headquarters in San Diego, CA

* Intends to close its Cambridge, MA office by end of 2017

* As part of plan, select employees will relocate from Cambridge, MA to San Diego headquarters by end of 2017-SEC filing

* Estimates it could incur up to $4.5 million in employee related separation and transitional cash charges as a result of the consolidation

* As part of plan, replacements for other functions will be hired during course of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: