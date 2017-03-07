March 7 Rev Group Inc
* Reports fiscal first quarter 20171 results and provides
full-year guidance
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 loss per share $0.26
* Q1 sales $443 million versus I/B/E/S view $449.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 sales $2.225 billion to $2.325 billion
* Sees FY net income of $40 to $43 million
* Says expects full fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures
to approximate $40 to $45 million
* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA of $150 to $155 million
* Expects full-year fiscal 2017 net income in range of $40
to $43 million and adjusted EBITDA in range of $150 to $155
million
* FY2017 revenue view $2.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
