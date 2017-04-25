April 25 Rev Group Inc

* Entered into revolving credit and guaranty agreement and term loan and guaranty agreement providing for $75.0 million senior secured term loan

* Avl facility provides for revolving loans and letters of credit in an aggregate amount of up to $350.0 million

* Term loan agreement allows for incremental facilities in an aggregate amount of up to $125.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: