BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Rev Group Inc
* Entered into revolving credit and guaranty agreement and term loan and guaranty agreement providing for $75.0 million senior secured term loan
* Avl facility provides for revolving loans and letters of credit in an aggregate amount of up to $350.0 million
* Term loan agreement allows for incremental facilities in an aggregate amount of up to $125.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.