May 18 Revance Therapeutics Inc
* Revance announces positive top-line 24-week duration of
effect results in all three cohorts in RT002 injectable phase 2
cervical dystonia trial
* Company also announced additional positive efficacy
results and that RT002 was generally safe and well-tolerated
* In all three cohorts, RT002 injectable appeared to be
generally safe and well-tolerated through week 24
* Revance Therapeutics- Based on phase 2 results, expects to
discuss next steps in clinical program with US and EU regulatory
agencies later this year
