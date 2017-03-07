REFILE-Lenovo's struggling mobile business sets sight on high-end market
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
March 7 Revance Therapeutics Inc
* Revance completes enrollment in phase 3 pivotal trials of RT002 Injectable for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines
* Revance Therapeutics Inc - company expects to report topline results from both pivotal phase 3 trials in Q4 of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
May 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.