BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Revance Therapeutics Inc-
* Revance provides update on phase 2 program for RT002 injectable in the management of plantar fasciitis
* Revance Therapeutics Inc - revance expects to report topline results from phase 2 study in q4 of 2017
* Revance Therapeutics Inc - study protocol has been submitted to U.S. Food and drug administration and is scheduled to post on clintrials.gov this week
* Revance Therapeutics- expanding program investigating use of daxibotulinumtoxina for injection from a single center to a multi-center study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.