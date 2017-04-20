Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 12.6999 pct
ACCRA, May 26 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.6999 percent at an auction on Friday, from 13.2109 percent at the last sale on May 19.
April 20 Reven Housing REIT Inc:
* Reven Housing REIT acquires 68 SFR portfolio in Birmingham, Alabama
* Reven Housing REIT Inc - contract purchase price for 68 acquired properties was approximately $5.2 million exclusive of closing costs
* Reven Housing REIT Inc says company funded 100% of purchase with cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
