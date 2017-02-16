WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 16 Revenio Group Oyj:
* Q4 net sales 6.6 million euros ($7.00 million) versus 5.5 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating profit 2.1 million euros versus 1.2 million euros year ago
* Will propose dividend of 0.74 euro per share
* Says net sales growth is expected to remain strong in 2017, profitability to remain at healthy level despite growth investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.