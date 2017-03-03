March 3 Revlon Inc

* Revlon reports 2016 net sales growth across all segments; raises and accelerates acquisition synergy estimates

* Revlon says in 2016, co has incurred EA integration restructuring charges of $34.5 million and Elizabeth Arden acquisition and integration costs of $40.7 million

* Revlon says as a result of Elizabeth Arden integration program co has identified increased annualized synergies and cost reductions of about $190 million

* Revlon says "$190 million of expected annualized synergies and cost reductions are expected to be generated over a multi-year period"

* Revlon says in connection with implementing EA integration restructuring program, co expects to recognize about $65 million - $75 million of total pre-tax restructuring charges

* Qtrly loss per share $0.70

* Revlon says for 2016, company realized about $3 million of cost-reductions, which primarily benefited Elizabeth Arden segment results

* Revlon says qtrly total net sales as reported of $800.7 million versus $521.9 million

* Revlon says recognized $23.4 million in non-cash impairment charges attributable to its other segment during q4 of 2016.

* Revlon says on an adjusted basis, net income was $22.7 million in Q4 of 2016, compared to $64.9 million in Q4 of 2015

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.43