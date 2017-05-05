May 5 Revlon Inc :
* Revlon reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 sales rose 35.3 percent to $594.9 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.71; Qtrly adjusted loss per share
$0.23
* Now expects to realize between $50 million to $60 million
of synergies and cost reductions in 2017
* Says company's performance for Q1 of 2017 was adversely
impacted by net sales declines in North America across all
segments
* Continues to estimate annual recurring synergies and cost
reductions of approximately $190 million in connection with
Elizabeth Arden integration
* In connection with Elizabeth Arden integration, expects to
recognize about $65 million-$75 million of total pre-tax
restructuring and related charges
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: