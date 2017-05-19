BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 19 Revolution Bars Group Plc
* Underlying sales performance of business remained positive in H2 with like for like sales continuing to grow by 1.7% for year to date
* Adjusted EBITDA (pre-opening costs) out-turn for year is expected to be broadly at same level as last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.