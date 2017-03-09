March 9 Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc

* Revolution Lighting Technologies reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $195 million to $205 million

* Q4 revenue rose 15 percent to $51.2 million

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $30 million

* Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc sees full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA growth in 10% range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: