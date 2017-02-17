Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 Rewalk Robotics Ltd
* Rewalk Robotics reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue $1.6 million versus $1.3 million
* Q4 revenue view $2.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rewalk Robotics Ltd - 39 rewalk systems were placed during Q4 of 2016, compared to 25 rewalk systems placed in prior year period
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net loss per ordinary share $ 0.56
* Rewalk Robotics Ltd - in 2017, rewalk is implementing initiatives to reduce operating expenses including staff reductions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says