BRIEF-Wintoni Group appoints Encik Mohd Nasir Bin Salleh as non executive chairman
* Announces appointment of Encik Mohd Nasir Bin Salleh as non executive chairman
May 16 REWORLD MEDIA SA:
* ANNOUNCES TRANSFER OF REWORLD MEDIA SHARES FROM EI (PRIVATE PLACEMENT) LISTING GROUP TO E2 GROUP (OFFER TO PUBLIC) FOLLOWING ISSUANCE OF AMF VISA ON A PROSPECTUS Source text: bit.ly/2qmsmJu Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces appointment of Encik Mohd Nasir Bin Salleh as non executive chairman
SINGAPORE, June 20 Singapore said on Tuesday it had detained an auxiliary police officer for attempting to undertake armed Islamist violence overseas, and it also banned nine publications by a preacher for containing extremist religious views.