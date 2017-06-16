U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 16 EURONEXT:
* REWORLD MEDIA SA ISSUES 2,683,619 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH WILL BE LISTED ON ALTERNEXT PARIS MARKET AS OF 20/06/2017 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes