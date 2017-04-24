BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 Rex Energy Corp
* Q1 production was 173.4 MMCFE/D, consisting of 110.1 MMCF/D of natural gas, 9.7 MBOE/D of NGLS, 0.8 MBOE/D of condensate
* During Q1 of 2017, realized natural gas prices, before effects of hedging, improved approximately 42 pct as compared to Q4 2016
* Continues to expect full-year 2017 realized C3+ NGL prices to average approximately 50 pct - 55 pct of WTI
* Four Wells on Wilson Pad are expected to be placed into sales in Q3 of 2017
* Expect to see "substantial production growth" in back half of 2017
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results