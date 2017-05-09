May 9 Rex Energy Corp

* Rex Energy Corp says adjusted net loss for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $5.5 million, or $0.06 per share

* Rex Energy Corp says Q1 2017 production volumes from continuing operations were 173.4 mmcfe/d

* Rex Energy -operating revenue from continuing operations for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $52.1 million, which represents an increase of 103% from last year

* Rex Energy Corp - qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.02

* Rex Energy Corp says qtrly total operating revenue $52.1 million versus. $25.7 million last year

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $47.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rex Energy Corp sees Q2 production 179.0 - 184.0 mmcfe/d

* Rex Energy Corp sees 2017 production 194.0 - 204.0 mmcfe/d

* Rex Energy Corp says expects four-well baird pad in Moraine East to be placed into sales on June 1, 2017

* Rex Energy -expects natural gas basis differentials, including effects of basis hedges, to be in range of $0.25 - $0.35 off of Nymex for Q2 of 2017