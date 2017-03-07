March 7 Rex Energy Corp:
* Production from continuing operations for Q4 of 2016 was
194.9 mmcfe/d, a 12% year-over-year increase
* Rex Energy Corp - operating revenue from continuing
operations for 3 months ended dec 31, 2016 was $48.0 million,
represents increase of 75%
* Sees Q1 2017 production 173.0 - 175.0 mmcfe/d
* Sees FY 2017 production 194.0 - 204.0 mmcfe/d
* Sees FY 2017 net operational capital expenditures $70.0 -
$80.0 million
