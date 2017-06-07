June 7 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Rexahn announces $10 million registered direct offering

* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc - net proceeds of offering will be used for further development of rexahn's lead clinical programs,

* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals - entered agreements to purchase about 3.03 million shares of stock and warrants exercisable for up to about 1.52 million shares of stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: