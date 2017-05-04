BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q1 loss per share $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals - expects its current cash and investments will be sufficient to fund cash flow requirements for current activities into mid-2018
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million