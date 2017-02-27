Feb 27 Rexel:
* Rexel launches 300 million euros ($316.9 million) notes offering
* Notes, callable at Rexel's discretion as from March 2020, will rank pari passu with
Rexel's senior credit facility and other senior unsecured notes
* Will use proceeds of issuance of notes to redeem all or part of 5.250 percent senior US$
notes due June 2020 issued by Rexel on April 3, of which $330,000,000 remain outstanding
* Expects to redeem outstanding 2020 notes on or about June 15, 2017
* Can elect not to redeem 2020 notes if it does not issue notes or if there is a material
adverse change in financial markets
