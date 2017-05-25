BRIEF-Global Oriental says unit and Layar Raya Sdn Bhd entered into a joint venture agreement
* Layar Raya Sdn Bhd and Fame Action Sdn , subsidiary of co entered into a joint venture agreement
May 25 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc:
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Rexford Industrial Realty Inc says acquisition partially funded through sale proceeds from opportunistic disposition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 23 Investors pulled $7.7 billion from U.S. equities, the biggest outflows in five weeks, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) showed on Friday, reversing the previous week's bumper inflows as bears battled with the bulls.